March on Louisiana at State Capitol

LAFAYETTE, La. — Nearly 100 residents, pastors, students, activists, and legal rights organizations from Lafayette, New Iberia Parish, and across Louisiana joined forces for March on Louisiana on Monday in protest of Governor Jeff Landry's special session on crime.

“These antiquated laws merely scratch the surface of the deep seated issues plaguing our communities,” said DeVontre Norman of The Village 337 Lafayette Chapter.

Activists hoping to sway legislators, packed committee hearings to hear testimony on several of the proposed criminal bills. At today's rally, the group repeated their cries to legislators to do away with the proposals they claim will marginalize minority communities.

"If our Governor truly aims to address the concerns of the Louisiana citizens, attention must be directed towards the root cause of our states dire ranking in healthcare, educational, and housing," said Norman.

Representatives from the NAACP, Southern Poverty Law Center and several state representatives expressed their views on the proposed bills during the press conerence.

“I stand with Village 337, I stand with Black Voters Matter, I stand with anyone who wants to undo this wrong, we come to fight and put those legislators on notice...We are here to say we are not going to take it laying down but like mike say we are fighting back" said Mike McClanahan of the NAACP.

Senators Gerald Boudreaux, Tehmi Chaisson and state representative Marcus Bryant were also on hand in a show of solidarity.

“It's an opportunity for us to come together today, it's an opportunity to come on the steps of our house...I wanted to stand with my people who are going to fight, who are going to say this is not fair, this is not just," said Senator Gerald Boudreax.

The special sessions on crime continue until March 6th.