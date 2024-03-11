Maggie's Organic Market hosts healthy eating event with a twist at The Acadiana Mall

Some people in the community gathered at The Acadiana Mall for healthy food and some hot rides. Charity Lewis, owner of Maggie’s Organic Market hosted the event filled with vendors promoting healthy living, and fun! Lewis told me for people facing health related issues, healthy eating could help.

“Diabetes, being over weight, a lot of those things come from us not being able to have fresh produce, or organic cuts of meat, because we are eating a lot of things from the grocery store that have cancer cells and things that aren’t good for our body,” Lewis said.

Lewis emphasized that healthy food can be expensive so Maggie's Organic Market accepts the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those who can’t afford the costly food.

“That’s very important because for me, I have allergies and a lot of other people are like me who can’t afford to go to grocery stores and spend a bunch of money to help them with their allergies,” Lewis said.

Healthy food wasn’t the only attraction, Maggie Organic Market partnered with Acadiana Gear Heads, a local car club that showcases their nice rides to the community. For member, Terrence Orgeron he’s grateful to be apart of the local event.

“I would like to thank Maggie's for having this event, from my understanding this happens every weekend," Orgeron said. We’re at The Acadiana Mall parking lot, it’s just another option for someone to do on a Sunday ; We’re definitely open for everyone to come out, if you like cars check us out.”

Maggie’s community event also had something for the kids, including a bounce house, frozen yogurt, and even a gaming truck that offered a variety of games. I spoke with a member of Get Your Game On, Isaiah Carter who told me his gaming truck has a lot to offer.

“We have VR headsets, you can play a variety of games, musical, skateboarding, dodgeball games, we have 2k, just a wide variety of games here,” Carter said.

If you missed Maggie's Organic Market event on Sunday, you could visit the link below for future events.

www.maggiesorganicmarket.com