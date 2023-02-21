LPD Warns Community to Drink Responsibly, Even During Mardi Gras

While many people travel to Louisiana for Mardi Gras for the beads, some say they come for the booze.

Officials from the Lafayette Police Department are warning festival goers not to drink and drive.

Frankie Yaghobi owns Frankie's Best Daiquiris and has been living in Lafayette for more than 25 years. Yaghobi said good drinks are a part of Louisiana's culture.

"In Lafayette, every day is Mardi Gras," Yaghobi said. "We just started with the New Year, celebrating peace and love and dancing and drinking in the street...we share with every, body."

Yaghobi specializes in frozen cocktails also known as "daiquiris" and garnishes them with fresh fruit and a "secret seasoning" for customers.

"I been here almost six years and I never had that mistake with somebody underage," Yaghobi said. "I'm very careful about this one because we are responsible for people to make sure they are going home safe."

Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux is a Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Police Department. He said he wants everyone to enjoy themselves, but driving under the influence is against the law.

"We want you to basically just use good judgement if you're going to consume alcohol," Quebedeaux said. "At the end of the day, after the parade, now it's time to leave and go home, we want you to make sure that you're responsible in getting from the parade route to your home."