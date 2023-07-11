LPD is Investigating a Homicide on Vaucluse Drive

Lafayette police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Joshua Cobb on Sunday night.

According to LPD's Public Information Officer Ken Handy, the shooting happened at approx. 11:44 at night in the 100 Block of Vaucluse Drive.

"Preliminary, there was an altercation that occurred between individuals on scene at which point a firearm was [used]," Handy said.

15-year-old Jordan Bard said he lives steps away from where the shooting happened.

"We [my sister and I] just got food and we were walking across the big field beside the Circle K and we heard a gunshot...We were like it could've been a murder or something," Bard said. "We were just [conversing] theories."

Bard said he and his sister quickly put their food in the house and went to see what was going on.

"My curiosity got the best of me," Bard said.

Stacey Breaux said she has been living near Vaucluse Drive for more than five years. She said violent crimes like this are unusual in the neighborhood and her heart goes out to Cobb's family.

"I'm so sorry my baby," Breaux said. "I am so sorry for your loss. I hope ya'll get justice for your son, your nephew, your cousin...I really do hope ya'll find justice for him."

According to LPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone who may have information regarding Cobb's death is encouraged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.