LPD is investigating a homicide near University Avenue

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one juvenile dead, and five other people injured on Sunday morning.

According to LPD's Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Green, a shooting happened near the intersection of West Congress Street and University Avenue at approximately 3 o'clock on Sunday morning.

"Upon arrival, they [officers] were able to locate a vehicle with a total of five victims that had been shot," Green said. "One [was] severely wounded from shots fired into the vehicle."

Police have not, yet confirmed whether this shooting was related to the shooting that happened around eight o'clock on Saturday night on Washington Street.

The names of the victims involved, have not been released either.

Michelle Lacoure and her partner Terry Venable said they just moved near W Congress Street a week ago.

They said they were shaken up when they woke up to the sound of a gun.

"I have never, ever, ever heard gun shots like that, so close to where I'm sleeping," Lacoure said.

Lacoure said the fatal shooting could have been worse, considering it happened in so close to Lafayette Middle School.

"It's just very sad," Lacoure said. "Very, very sad that you can't even feel safe," Lacoure said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 232-8477.

