LPD Introducing New E-Ticketing Device

Authorities from the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), said the days of long wait times and heavy paperwork for traffic citations are over.

According to Dylan Fontenot, who works for LPD's Traffic Division, officers are switching over to a new, e-ticketing device.

"[In the past], you would have a copy that would be given to the violator, a copy that would be sent to records, a copy that would then be the officer's copy and then a copy that would be sent to city court," Fontenot said.

For the past year, Fontenot said officials have been working on using modern technology to help officers prioritize safety and be more efficient in the community.

"Anytime an officer is investigating a crash or anything of that sort, it's obviously dangerous," Fontenot said. "You have to worry about the people's safety from the crash....this expedites the process as far as issuing citations to a violator that is involved in the crash."

21-year-old Lafayette resident A'Lexus Deanes said she believes the new and improved ticketing system will help officers be more visible.

"I would say that's actually better," Deanes said. "If they [officers] have more of a important situation to go to, they can quickly do it and just go to where they need to go."

Some LPD officers are still in training for the new, e-ticketing device, but the gadgets are being distributed on an on-going basis.