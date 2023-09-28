LPD Announces Plans to Install More Surveillance Cameras

Members of the Lafayette Police Department announced plans to increase surveillance cameras throughout the parish.

According to Sergeant Brad Robin, he's hopeful the city will approve more than 900-thousand dollars for roughly 130 new cameras for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

"How we look at it is it's a 24/7 police officer on the street," Robin said. "These cameras, they're on poles within the neighborhoods and intersections, and because of that you have at least a seven-day recording of everything that's going on within that intersection."

Now, Robin said there are about 102 cameras installed near major intersections and about 205 cameras installed throughout the city in places like Girard Park, Johnston Street, and Guilbeau Street.

However, Robin said the goal is to help deter crime in more areas.

Allen Boseman, a freshman at UL said he visits Girard Park frequently to read and relax.

He said he has mixed feelings about the increase in cameras.

"I don't particularly like being watched," Boseman said. "But, I'm not really doing anything out here. I'm just minding my own business and really just enjoying the park."

Other UL students like Jean-Paul Barras said he does appreciate the safety devices.

"I think it's great for the security of UL," Barras said. "It's making us feel safe because I walk through Girard Park every day to get to class and it makes me feel safer and more secure knowing that I have security backing me up."

LPD is encouraging residents who have their own cameras installed in front of their homes or businesses to consider registering their devices with law enforcement.

This way, if the LPD is in need of footage that may assist with a crime or an ongoing investigation, residents can do their part in helping keep the community safe.

If you or someone you know is interested in registering a camera with the LPD, please visit Sign in - Axon (evidence.com).