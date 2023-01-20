Loved Ones of Slain Teen in New Iberia Call for Action

14-year-old Latron Eugene of New Iberia left behind a host of family members and friends after losing his life to gun shots.

According to the New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, Eugene's body was discovered on Monday behind Iberia Village Apartments.

17-year-old Amber High said she was Eugene's friend. She said his life was taken too soon.

"I feel like it's honestly, truthfully sad, due to the fact that he was so young," High said. "They did not have to do him like that and he has more to life than it really is."

Residents in New Iberia are now dealing with the aftermath of two juveniles who died from gun violence—Latron Eugene and 15-year-old, Treonte "Tre" Johnson, who passed away on Jan. 8.

Despite the violence in the community, High said she has big dreams for her future.

"After I graduate high school, I'm going to the military, do my time in the military, get out of the military to give me a base structure in life," High said. "After that, I was going to open up my own shop you know? Do cosmetology."

13-year-old Joshua John said he was Eugene's best friend. He said he advises parents to keep their children from being exposed to the gun violence in the neighborhood.

"Next time, if you got another kid, keep them away from this," John said. "Don't expose it to them...And I'm sorry Ms. Erica, you know I got you, I got your family, I got all of that."

