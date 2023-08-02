Loved Ones of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio Still Searching for Answers

Louisiana State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio.

According to police, Giglio was shot and killed in the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street in Ville Platte on Monday night and at least two other people were shot also.

In a statement from Elizabeth West who works for the Evangeline Parish Tourist Commssion, "Gig, as I called him, had the biggest heart," West wrote. "He would have helped anyone if you asked because he was just that kind of person. It was obvious that he had a passion for protecting people and I think that's why he absolutely loved being a law enforcement officer."

Long-time Ville Platte resident Rufus Searile said he was friends with Giglio for years and he wants his loved ones to remember him for the impact he had on the people he served.

"He was someone that was very informative for the people," Searile said. "People liked him...his character, his charisma and everything like that....He [Giglio] was a very nice guy...He was humble and he would never raise his voice at you."

Searile said Giglio was the kind of man who if he didn't have the answer you were looking for, he would direct you to someone else who could better assist.

"It's juts a terrible tragedy that happened to him," Searile said.

The investigation is on-going and Louisiana State Police are encouraging the community to speak up if you have any information regarding this case or call (337) 332-8080.