Local Supply Store Prepares for Cold Snap

Eunice, LA- The D&R Supply store in Eunice is busy helping customers prepare for next week's freezing temperatures. The store is selling heating supplies and other equipment quickly.

Owner Scott Richard says the store has been busy all morning with customers and plumbers buying supplies to protect home piping.

Customers like Terry Beaugh are wasting no time preparing for the freeze.

"I bought some pipe installation covers to cover four pipes that surround my house; I will be pretty busy," said Beaugh

Richard says the store is busy primarily after the freeze when pipes burst due to poor installation.

"Your exposed pipe, you know, if it stays frozen for under 20 degrees for six to eight hours, it's going to break something will break; your old pipes are going to burst,"

Richard says it's essential to cover your pipes and other equipment with the proper heating installation. He says he will always remember the freeze of 2021.

"That was the big one. It froze for like six or seven days straight, so we had a lot of pipes that were busted and like i said the pvc fittings, the plumbers coming in helping people to get prepared and equipment operating but this is only supposed to last a day or so, so we hope we wont be to bad," said Richard

D&R Supply store opens at 6:00 am and closes at 5, but if you need to do some last-minute shopping, they will be open Saturday from 6:00am until noon. The store also has a 24-hour after-hours service number: 337-.457-8181.

