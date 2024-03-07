Local resident combines her love for Louisiana and cajun culture to create kinfolk art

"I’ve met a lot of people along the way that encourage me besides my mom but I love it it’s relaxing," Rhonda Thompson said.

Owner of Cajun Clementine, Rhonda Thompson, passion for art was passed down from her mother who started painting after the loss of her son.

Thompson’s love for Louisiana inspired her to create Cajun Clementine her unique mix of art and Cajun culture that has attracted many customers from Acadia Parish, Lake Charles, Texas and other states.

“I’ve been going to an art show in Iota for about nine years, people come in on tour buses a lot from Texas but all over Colorado, New York City," Thompson said. "It’s just been a joy to share with so many people, it’s funny that out of town people like it.”

Even though Thompson creates a variety of other pieces, such as holiday theme art and much more, her Cajun pieces are her favorite. She plans to keep the art tradition going in her family.

"I mean you can never run out of things to paint in Louisiana, I can always think of new things," Thompson said. "It means a lot, my sisters and daughter are artsy, my three year-old granddaughter paints."

Thompson tells me her love her art would never fade and she plans to continue showcase occasion culture through her artwork.