Local Fisherman Invents Water Safety Equipment

Whether you enjoy fishing along the Atchafalaya Basin or sailing in the Toledo Bend, some fishermen like Brian Signorelli said there's a need for more water safety equipment.

"We ended up designing these safety lighting systems that we currently sell for boats and kayaks," Signorelli said.

According to The U.S. Coast Guard, there were 636 boating fatalities in 2022.

As a result, Signorelli said he spent a lot of time coming up with a possible solution to the problem.

He said it's imperative for boaters to be able to see and be seen while on the water.

"We surely wouldn't get in our pick-up trucks, cars, whatever if we had one headlight burned," Signorelli said. "We would probably have it fixed prior to the next time that we're out at night."

Shane Dugas said he loves to fish and uses Signorelli's safety lighting system to navigate the water.

"I fish in saltwater and freshwater," Dugas said. "Some of the areas I fish are Toledo Bend and I use the light often when I'm looking for markers."

Dugas said he encourages others who fish to invest in the device because it helps provide peace of mind.

"It keeps both of my hands free," Dugas said. "I can put the light in the position I want and when I need the light I just turn the switch on and it gives me all of the light I need."

