Local business owners expecting lots of revenue for Mardi Gras

Business owner Shontize Brown says her boutiques, Poise & Personality and 424 Menswear, see a lot more customers during Mardi Gras season. The popular holiday attracts residents in the area as well as out of town visitors.

"It really brings in a lot of revenue, and people to Crowley because we offer so much for them in one location," Brown said. "It's really a one-stop shop."

Besides selling clothes, Brown's boutique offers services, such as hair services, facials, and tanning, that are popular for Mardi Gras formals.

"We love to see all the different ideas some of these people come in with and some of the items they ask for, it's amazing," Brown said.

Brown told KATC she loves the positive impact Mardi Gras has on downtown Crowley.

"Revenue is amazing, not just for myself but for other downtown vendors, that really depend on this time of year," Brown explained.

Brown's boutiques, will be open on Mardi Gras Day from 10am to 6pm.

