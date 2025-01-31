Local Branch store adds unique twist to Mardi Gras costumes

Karen Thibodeaux, the owner of Vacajun is known for making costumes for the Mardi Gras season. It was orginally just a sewing business at her home, but it progressed to Mardi Gras ball gowns and costumes after many customers requested items.

"People will come in and say you don't have some of those chicken chasing costumes, and I would say no you don't go to a store to buy that peoples grandmas make those for them," Thibodeaux said. "So finally, it occurred to me after enough people asked me that maybe they would go to the store buy it if one existed."

Thibodeaux says the first year she made small, medium, and large costumes for adults and sold out. With more requests pouring in for children's sizes and other clothing, Thibodeaux was able to open a business.

"It turns out people come in all times of the year looking for costumes, Thibodeaux explained. "They might have a birthday themed Mardi Gras party, or an engagement party and they come in and buy costumes all year round."

Vacajun uses their own unique fabric to give more Cajun variety to costumes. Some unique costumes include the prints of the Acadian flag, crawfish, and chickens.

"You can definitely get something unique here that you wouldn't get anywhere else, and also if they came during the off-season, they could bring in an idea for some fabric and we would print their logo or whatever they design they would like," Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux told KATC Mardi Gras is a fun time, and she enjoys helping the community.

"I like to see their face when they open the door and see all the colors and they just go wow," Thibodeaux said. "And I guess my next favorite would be when the little kids just start jumping up and down when they see the perfect costume for them.