Listen To H.E.R. Town Hall gathers women's health needs across Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dozens of women attended Tuesday's town hall with the newly created Office of Women's Health and Community Health.

The agency was established under a bill passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Governor John Bel Edwards on just last year, the focus is to make women's health a top priority.

Some in attendance say the health of women is often overlooked.

"I had this one particular doctor that made me feel like I was a hypochondriac. He was wrong and I was right but we did get to the bottom of it but he didn't take me seriously and that was hurtful," says Michelle Living.

Organizers say women often put their own health behind other priorities.

"We get caught up in our day to day, our work and all of our responsibilities and so we just have to step back and put our health first," says Tonya Joiner, Deputy Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Torrie Harris, Assistant Secretary for OWHCH encourages women to pay more attention to their mental and physical health and to advocate for themselves when it comes to speaking with doctors.

"Listen to your body, often times women put aside "Oh, I have a headache or I have a stomach pain and I have to take care of the children," said Harris. "Make your health a priority so you can be there for your families, that you can enjoy seeing your children grow up or be there with your parents, so you can enjoy life."

"As females we do go through a lot of changes in our bodies and it is very important that we understand our body and know how to address it before it's too late," Living says.

These health meetings can also help fund grant money and influence legislators to women's needs and help encourage providing resources in their own communities.

To find more about the importance of women's health and information about The Office of Women's Health and Community Health, click here.