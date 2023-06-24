LGBTQ+ Latinos celebrate Pride month in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Members of the Latino LGBTQ+ community held a meeting to discuss and prepare for Pride Acadiana 2023.

As part of Pride Month, Jorge Rojas is encouraging other Latinos to celebrate who they are.

"It's really important for our community and it's a challenge for me because we are LGBTQ+ and we are also Latinos so there is double work to do," Rojas tells KATC. "This march is important to demand respect and the rights we deserve towards our community."

It can be overwhelming to be part of two worlds, Latino and LGBTQ+ but Rojas says Lafayette has welcomed him and his community with open arms.

"We live in a city that doesn't accepts us completely as LGBTQ+ Latinos, but there is marvelous people here that cheer us on and love the LGBTQ+ Latinos," said Rojas.

Being out and proud during Pride Acadiana can inspire others to be themselves.

"They are going to come out when they are ready and I always say a closet is to put away shoes, not put away love," Rojas tells KATC.