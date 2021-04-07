LCG says summer recreational programs still happening in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — In Lafayette some are questioning what their children will do during the summer. The confusion comes after last night's council meeting.

Councilman Glenn Lazard asked Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, Hollis Conway, about summer recreational programs.

"What about summer programs in general. Can you get us some kind of status update of what programs might be available, at what facilities, and what have you?" Lazard asked.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory took the question.

"As of right now we do not have any scheduled, but that does not mean we are not going to," Guillory answered.

He continued, explaining that the lack of funding is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bring us some ideas if you hear of any partnerships," Guillory added. "We're open to anything."

Conway tells KATC that the was a misunderstanding. Summer enrichment camps are the only programs not scheduled to take place. Registration was canceled in December.

"There was so much uncertainty on whether we could have large gatherings, or if people would be comfortable gathering there was no way to anticipate where we would be now," Conway said.

Conway continues there is not enough time to plan for the camps.

"Really whether we had the money or not, we still would not be able to do the summer camps because of timing issues. As of summer programming we are fully locked and loaded with our current programming and new programming" Conway said.

Some of the new youth recreational programs include;

Greater Lafayette Little League

Opening ceremonies next weekend. Kids can still register. Parks and Rec partnered with the Public Housing Authority to identify underprivileged families who can’t afford registration. Fees are waived for those families. The same goes for any Parks and Rec programs. If families can’t afford it, fees are waived.600 kids have registered to play in the Greater Lafayette Little League. The league reaches beyond Lafayette Parish and has attracted players from nearby parishes. Kids can still register. Contact the following to register.

Walter Guillory, wguillory@lafayettela.gov, Anthony DeRousselle, aderousselle@lafyayettela.gov or, Bill Verret, wverret@lafayettela.gov

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run Competition

Planning is still in the works. Announcement coming soon. No registration fee. Free.Youth skills competition with kids competing against each other. Winners go to the MLB Youth Academy in New Orleans to participate in pitch, hit and run competition. Winners then advance to the same competition in Houston at Minute Maid Park. Final advancement is to the MLB All-Star game to watch the game, and a final pitch, hit and run competition will take place that same week.

A volleyball league

In the meantime, students who can’t afford travel volleyball over the summer, will use LCG facilities to work on their skills.

Track

Track is an existing program. Four track meets held per year. No registration fee. Free.

Bring Your Own Basketball Team (BYOT)

These are travel teams that don’t have a local facility to play. They compete elsewhere, typically on weekends. LCG has offered its facilities so the kids can have more play time during the week. No registration fees. Free. Registration has end.

Conway also says all recreation centers will remain open. Classes including pottery and yoga will start again soon.

