LCG Postpones Vote on Short-term Rentals

Dozens of residents gathered at the Lafayette City Council meeting this evening.

Some said they were looking forward to discussing the short-term rental property guidelines in order to get clarity on the rules and regulations.

According to District One Council Member Patrick "Pat" Lewis, he has been dealing with complaints regarding rental properties becoming a disturbance in neighborhoods over the last four months.

"My ordinance is only stating that if anyone owns an Airbnb...you cannot rent a room, you have to rent the entire dwelling," Lewis said.

In the council meeting tonight, Lewis' ordinance did not receive a second from the council. As a result, a discussion, vote or final decision regarding renting an Airbnb, was not made tonight by city officials.

Lewis said he wants property owners to know Lafayette is home to a Planning & Zoning Commission and there are specific guidelines in place to help ensure safety in residential neighborhoods.

"The problem that they cause is that they are really running a small hotel and a hotel should really be in a commercial area," Lewis said. "That's the problem we're having, when somebody starts renting something by the room, you're involving hotel operations and hotel/motel taxes aren't being collected."

Councilman Andy Naquin, is also in the process of reviewing some amendments regarding short-term rental laws.

Lewis said the council plans to re-visit this topic and have an open discussion on Aug. 22.

