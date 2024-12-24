Last Minute Holiday Shopping: A Mixed Bag of Experiences for Many

Holiday shopping can be a whirlwind, with long lines, heavy traffic, and the pressure to find the perfect gifts.

For some, being "Santa's helpers" can turn into a stressful task. However, this year brought mixed feelings: some found the experience manageable, while others faced chaos and blamed their own habits for the trouble.

“It actually wasn’t bad,” said Tasia Jones. “But being in there was tiring because you spent the day in there.”

For college students like Amari Gordon, procrastination is a familiar theme.

“I’m in college, and that’s what I do in college—I’m a procrastinator, but I get it done,” Gordon admitted.

Miles Felix shared a similar sentiment.

“I’ve always been a procrastinator, even in high school,” said Felix. “This year, I ended up with no gifts, so maybe I need to change something.”

For many, the traditional in-store shopping experience is a hassle, prompting thoughts of switching to online shopping next year. But not everyone is ready to change their habits.

“I am going to wait until the last day or the day before,” said Felix. “It will not change for me at all.”

“Next year, I’m online shopping,” Gordon said. “I just hope the packages come on time.”