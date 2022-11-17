Lafayette zydeco legend and his band are nominated for Grammy

Lafayette music legend Nathan J. Williams, Sr. and his band, The Zydeco Cha Chas are basking in the glory of being nominated for a Grammy.

Nathan Sr. said he has been passionate about music since 1985.

"I been around music all of my life," Nathan Sr. said. "I used to go see Clifton Chenier when I was a little boy and I’m originally from St. Martinville, but I been in Lafayette all of my life."

Nathan Sr. said Zydeco greats like Clifton Chenier inspired him to immerse himself in the culture.

"My motto was Buckwheat Zydeco," Nathan Sr. said. "He [Clifton Chenier] was my inspiration to Zydeco and that’s where I got started from."

Nathan Sr.'s 23-year-old son, Naylan Williams travels with him and his band as the music engineer.

Naylan said this experience has taught him so much.

"It’s been lovely," Naylan said. "It taught me to do everything within moderation because it’s a lot when you’re doing all of that stuff and then you’re trying to go home and have a regular life and stuff like that."

Nathan J. Williams, Jr., who also goes by his stage name, Lil' Nate, said he is extremely proud of his family and the band, for coming this far.

"It’s very emotional," Lil' Nate said. "I’m happy for my father, I think he deserves it. It’s just a relief to know that his music is continuously getting recognized."

Nathan Sr. said he encourages up and coming musicians to keep God first and to uplift the artists around them.

"I thank my family, my wife," Nathan Sr., said.

The "Lucky Man," artist said his wife always wanted him to earn a Grammy.

"I said look, I’m not worried about nothing," Nathan Sr., said. "I got a Grammy just by being here and letting God do what he needs to do for me and I’m good with that. I called her yesterday and I said, ‘Now you got your wishes. I said, 'I’m nominated for a Grammy.'

Nathan Sr., and The Zydeco Cha Chas are preparing for the Mardis Gras Mambo Tour in February.

"I just thank God for all of the accomplishments and all of the people that we play for all over the country, in and out of the country" Nathan, Sr. said. "I tell people all of the time, 'I'm like a stop sign, you might see me anywhere.'

