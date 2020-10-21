Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others during pandemic

For 31 years, Anazia Andrus-Sam served her country in the United States Army.

She retired and immediately got involved with helping others just like her.

"That was why I teamed up with veteran affairs here," Andrus-Sam started. "To get helpful information. We have veterans who are homeless and that is a shame. They have given the ultimate sacrifice and they're on the streets."

Andrus-Sam and her friend Dale Calhoun started Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others. Both are retired from the military and said they want to make sure all veterans get the help that they deserve.

"They've made sacrifices for their country and it's time for our country to make sacrifices for our veterans," Calhoun said. "We put it all on the line to protect our country."

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others will host a drive by parade on Saturday, November 8th from 2pm to 4pm.

The informational parade will follow all CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles.

They will be able to drive from one end of the Northgate Mall to the other and get informational packets, have questions answered and get a plate lunch.

No ID is required. They are just asking for veterans to show up and get help if they need.