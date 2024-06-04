Lafayette Parish School System to Host Monthly Meeting Today

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Lafayette Parish School System Facilities and Long-Range Plan Committee will host their monthly meeting today at Ovey Comeaux High School. This highly anticipated meeting, which is open to the public, will provide key insights into the ongoing district optimization planning process.

The meeting will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a brief facility tour, followed by the main program starting at 12:00 p.m. Civic Solutions Groups will be present to deliver an overview of the district’s optimization efforts, outlining potential improvements and strategies for the future of Lafayette Parish schools.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via live stream, ensuring that all community members have the opportunity to stay informed. The Lafayette Parish School System encourages neighbors to participate and engage in this important discussion about the future of education in the area.

Meeting Details: