Lafayette Parish School Board Discusses Population Growth

Some demographic experts said the number of people moving and developing in Lafayette is on the rise.

Mike Hefner, Chief Demographer of Geographic Planning & Demographic Services said he predicts Lafayette's population will continue to increase over the next five years.

"I'm coming up with 1.67 students per household on average and I'm applying that formula, that cohort to that number of houses," Hefner said. "That's actually how I come up with those numbers. That's why I have a lot of confidence because they're actually based on your numbers."

Hefner provided data to members of the Lafayette Parish School Board (LPSB) on Wednesday, encouraging them to be proactive and to explore solutions to crowded classrooms.

Kate Labue represents District Seven of the LPSB. She said with Lafayette's on-going expansion and development, the board will continue planning for the near future.

"There's a lot of concentrated growth in certain areas of the parish," Labue said. "So, we have a larger student population that's drawn and zoned for that area so we're going to have to look at how we can use our existing facilities to the best capacity possible to accommodate all of those students, without having to put more dollars into building."

Jamie Payne said he has children ages eight and 14. He said while increasing Lafayette's population may be beneficial, it should happen on the right terms.

"It's a good thing," Payne said. "But, there needs to be housing for kids all over different school districts to go ahead and spread them out, throughout. And now, that it's larger than its ever been, it's a good thing, it's not really bad."