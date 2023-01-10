Planning Commitee Discusses Next Steps for Commercial Property in Youngsville

Many long-term residents of Youngsville voiced their concerns over plans to move forward with the development of another gas station.

More than two dozen residents attended a public hearing with The Lafayette Parish Planning Committee, opposing the approval of a gas station being built on the corner of Chemin Metarie Street and Fortune Road.

Pamela Landry became emotional when she told KATC she has been a resident of Youngsville for nearly 50 years. Landry said she is the great-granddaughter of Althe Duhon Leblanc, the original owner of the home expected to become a gas station.

"This is my grandparents' home that we grew up in ever since we were little...Neighborhood kids grew up here," Landry said. "We grew up here."

Landry and the majority of her neighbors are not accepting the fact that a gas station will be built on what was once her family's land.

Brenda Gautreaux is a bus driver and said she has been living in Youngsville for three decades.

"[We] don't need another gas station, [I'm] scared of the traffic," Gatreaux said. "I drive a school bus, trying to get in and out of my driveway is already bad enough, environmental reasons, I don't think it will be good for our area."

Walter Clancy said he recently retired from selling groceries and does not think Youngsville's residential neighborhood is suitable for the construction of a gas station.

"It has a bit of a country feel out here," Clancy said. "My in-laws have been out here all of their lives and it's between 80 and 90 years and this is just not the place for this."

Bonnie Anderson, Chairperson of The Lafayette Parish Planning Committee said as a commission, she and her colleagues cannot approve or deny the use of property.

Some residents are raising concerns about the possibility a new gas station contributing to an increase in crime, traffic and pollution, while others are asking The Lafayette Parish Planning Commission, to take action.

Robbert Ruddock said he lives within 1500 feet of the upcoming gas station and was not notified of these sudden changes.

"We're here to tell you folks that we as a community were never given the opportunity," Ruddock said. "I certainly wasn't notified."

Ruddock said another gas station is harmful to the community.

"I think this is beyond just a gas station," Ruddock said. "Certainly, we don't want to have it—There's nine within a two-mile radius, but there will be no other, commercial developments next to it unless someone here sells their home."

According to City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott, all preliminary plats are subject to appeal to the respective council, regardless of planning commission action.

Appeal applications must be completed and received before 4 o'clock on Jan. 18 at 220 W Willow Street Building B, in Lafayette, LA.

