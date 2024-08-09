Lafayette native jumps to new heights winning gold at the Olympics

Lafayette native Armand “Mondo” Duplantis started pole vaulting when he was just four years old at his parents' home. Inspired by his family history of pole vaulting, Mondo took a quick interest in the sport. Greg Duplantis, Armand’s father and coach knew jumping would become as natural as walking for his son.

“He just took to it, he would jump in the house all the time with a broomstick," Greg said. "I knew he loved it and was going to work hard at it.”

Athleticism is common in the Duplantis family. Greg pole vaulted at Lafayette High School, LSU, and then continued his career professionally, making him the perfect coach for his son. Armand’s mother, Helena Duplantis, also was a track and field athlete at LSU and continued her career professionally in Sweden.

“Obviously he got it from both, he got his long legs from his mom and some of his calmness from his mom," Greg said. "He got some speed aggression and pole vault skills from me.”

The 24-year-old holds the pole vault world record of 6.25 meters and won Gold once again at the Paris Olympics, living up to his common nickname “Mondo” that was given by a family friend.

“Mondo is the world in Italian. He always called him Mondo man, then we just cut it off to Mondo," Greg explained.

Armand’s family and friends knew he would be one of the greatest in the sport because of his determination. Family friend and Lafayette High School Track and Field Coach, Ronald Baillargeon, says Armand's talents at a young age were like no other.

“When he first put a pole in his hand— there are pictures and videos of him at four years old," Baillargeon said. "I remember being at his house one time and his dad was showing him off and he had a rope that was about 30 feet in the air. Mondo just raced up the top of the rope and grabbed a leaf off of a tree.”

Those close to Armand tell me watching him win a gold medal is surreal, but they aren’t surprised.

