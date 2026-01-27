Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Lafayette Inmate Dies in Angola

Lafayette Inmate Dies in Angola Following Altercation with Officers
angola2_AP.jpeg
AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La. A federal judge says medical care at Louisiana's state penitentiary is so poor that it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's ruling on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, says there are “overwhelming deficiencies" in the administration of medical care at the lockup in Angola that have led to undiagnosed illnesses and preventable prisoner deaths.
angola2_AP.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE, La. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Lafayette inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday.

West Feliciana Parish deputies said 37-year-old Harold Brooks died after an altercation with correctional officers. Investigators reported that Brooks armed himself with a weapon and fought officers before being subdued and taken to the infirmary, where he later collapsed and died.

Sheriff Brian Spillman says, “Investigators do not currently believe Brooks’ death was caused by use of force. We suspect it was a cardiac attack but will wait for confirmation via the autopsy."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.