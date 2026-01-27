Lafayette Inmate Dies in Angola

LAFAYETTE, La. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Lafayette inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday.

West Feliciana Parish deputies said 37-year-old Harold Brooks died after an altercation with correctional officers. Investigators reported that Brooks armed himself with a weapon and fought officers before being subdued and taken to the infirmary, where he later collapsed and died.

Sheriff Brian Spillman says, “Investigators do not currently believe Brooks’ death was caused by use of force. We suspect it was a cardiac attack but will wait for confirmation via the autopsy."