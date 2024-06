LAFAYETTE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT, THE LAFAYETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A 911 CALL REPORTING SEVERAL GUNSHOTS FIRED NEAR AN APARTMENT COMPLEX IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF ROBLEY DRIVE. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS. THEY PROVIDED LIFE-SAVING MEDICAL AID UNTIL THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO AN AREA HOSPITAL, WHERE THEY LATER DIED FROM THEIR INJURIES.

DURING THE INITIAL INVESTIGATION, OFFICERS SPOTTED A VEHICLE POTENTIALLY INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING. WHEN THEY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP, THE VEHICLE FLED, LEADING TO A CHASE THAT ENDED IN THE KAPLAN AREA OF VERMILION PARISH. THREE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

DETECTIVES FROM THE LAFAYETTE POLICE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS DIVISION AND CRIME SCENE DETECTIVES ARE CURRENTLY ON THE SCENE, AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. UPDATED INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATED TO THIS INCIDENT IS URGED TO CONTACT THE LAFAYETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT OR LAFAYETTE CRIME STOPPERS AT (337) 232-TIPS (8477). TIPS CAN ALSO BE SUBMITTED VIA THE LPD APP OR THE P3 TIPS MOBILE APP. ALL CALLERS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS.