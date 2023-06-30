Lafayette Fire Department urges firework safety

LAFAYETTE, La. — July 4th weekend is approaching and firework vendors are as busy as ever.

Although fun and exciting, the Lafayette Fire Department urges anyone thinking of purchasing fireworks, to remember they are dangerous explosives and should be handled with caution.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that more than 200 people on average go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around 4th of July holiday.

"Normally you see hand injuries, injuries to the face, or sometimes they ignite their clothing they have on," said Alton Trahan, Fire Investigator. "So having a water hose or fire extinguisher nearby just in case you have fire but read the directions."

Teri Dean, co-owner of Fireworks World looks forward to the holiday every year but wants the community to enjoy a safe time.

"They should keep water by them or fire extinguisher just in case and once the firework is shot they should water it all the way down make sure it is wet so it doesn't relight," Dean tells KATC.

Understanding fireworks and handling them safely can help avoid injuries.

"Fireworks are dangerous, but if you use it with concern and understanding the magnitude of a firework, then I think safety will always be automatic," Trahan said.