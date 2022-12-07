Lafayette community members speak out regarding Heymann Performing Arts Center

Lafayette's city council members are still discussing plans for the next Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Tonight, more than a dozen community members expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding a new location for the prospective building.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said landowners are still welcome to submit proposals to house the upcoming facility, if interested.

However, Guillory said nothing is set in stone.

"None of this is guaranteed," Guillory said. "We are not guaranteed a new performing arts center. That’s crystal clear to everyone, but it sure is exciting to have this potential opportunity and these conversations help and I’m hopeful."

Councilman Glenn Lazard said he wants to clarify some information regarding Downtown stakeholders and a potential location.

"This was designed to select the best, possible site for this facility, based on a set of variables if you will," Lazard said. "It was not designed to determine whether or not this facility should be placed Downtown or not."

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), used a feasibility study to determine the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street as a prime location for the advanced infrastructure.

Geoff Daily is a Marketing Director and Lafayette resident. Daily said local government officials have not provided a public process regarding the arts center.

"LEDA’s feasibility study was released in April with no real, public process," Daily said. "Then, radio-silenced for six months, then, out of nowhere, the administration announced this and I quote, ‘The university has tentatively agreed to have a public-indebted agreement in land use with the city of Lafayette for a performing arts center.'

City Council members announced further public comments pertaining to The Heymann Performing Arts Center will be addressed on Dec. 20.

