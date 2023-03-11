Kiwanis Spelling Bee winner to compete in Washington D.C. for the second time

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — For the second time, Aiden Pham from Scott Middle School is the grand champion of the Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee.

The Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee was held at SLCC, where 3rd to 5th graders and 6th to 8th graders from all over Acadiana parish competed in intense spelling challenges. The 6th to 8th grade winner will represent their school in the E.W National Spelling Bee in an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C.

Pham is excited about returning to Washington to represent Scott Middle school and win the big title.

"I feel excited because I know how it feels to go to Washington for the first time and I can't wait to experience that again." said Pham.

The winner of the 3rd to 5th grade division was Luke Richard, a student at John Paul the Great Academy. Luke was awarded a $200 gift card to Books-a-Million and a grant for his school's library. This is Richard's second time competing in the Kiwanis Spelling Bee and was surprised his hard work paid off.

"I don't really know, I just found out I was good at it," said Richard. "I just studied at it a lot, and I ended up getting right here."

Co-Chairman of the Kiwanis Spelling Bee, David Edmond, who competed back in 1983, feels that spelling is essential for everyone, no matter age or career.

"It's one of those things that its gonna stay with you for life no matter what you do, what job you have, what vocation you are in, spelling and language is so important." said David Edmond.

