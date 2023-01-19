Juvenile in Custody for Homicide, After Two Parish Manhunt

A 14-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday morning, following a police chase through two parishes.

According to police, the teen is responsible for shooting and killing a juvenile whose body was placed in a tree line, between two, wooden fences near Iberia Village Apartments.

Police said the deceased body was found on Monday afternoon, but the body appeared to have been there for several days.

According to New Iberia Police Chief, Todd D'Albor, parents will be liable if they are unwilling to supervise their children.

"As a parent, you should know what's going on with your children," D'Albor said. "If you see them hanging out with a group of other kids or other children that are not doing good things, then you should start asking additional questions."

Police told KATC that they received a tip that the suspect was in Lafayette and provided officials of a description of the vehicle he was driving.

After a short pursuit, police were able to set up a perimeter to capture the teen, who then escaped.

Authorities said the teen stole a vehicle on US Highway 90 from a business while trying to run from the police, got stuck in mud and was ultimately, arrested.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt is urging residents to come together to protect the community.

"This is alarming that we have two cases and they're both juvenile cases so early in the year and so violent," DeCourt said. "We are asking our community, see something, say something. Let's act like the community that I know we are."