June 1 Marks the Beginning of Hurricane Season

The 2023 hurricane season is here, according to experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Some Lafayette residents like Jack Franks, a teacher at Ovey Comeaux High School said they've been preparing for hurricane season, ahead of time.

"The first thing, pray," Franks said. "Keep God above everything, ask for his protection."

Franks said he was born and raised in Louisiana, but still plans for natural disasters every year.

"The other thing I do is make sure I have a lot of water," Franks said. "We gotta drink. A little canned goods here and there, ravioli....but you know, the little things."

In addition to filling your pantry with non-perishable food items, Lafayette resident Langston Alcendor said it's also important to invest in homeowner's or renter's insurance.

"The reason I got it is because we live in a place that's prone to natural disasters," Alcendor said. "So, I would suggest getting it for anybody, honestly."

Don Girouard works for Lafayette Utilities System (LUS). He said it's also time to asses your home for damages and clean up your land.

"At this time they should be clearing out any trees if they got any leaks in their windows, they should be clearing them out," Girouard said.

Experts said now is the time to ensure insurance policies are up-to-date and come up with an evacuation plan, in case of an emergency.

Anyone interested in how else you can prepare, should visit the LUS 2023 Hurricane Handbook online, LUS_Hurricane_Handbook_2023_online.pdf .

