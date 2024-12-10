"It's what the city deserves" - City of Broussard Main Street Corridor Master Plan

BROUSSARD, La. — The city of Broussard is rapidly growing with city officials saying the population has nearly doubled between the 2010 census and 2020 census.

To keep up with that growth, a master plan has been in the works for the past couple of years to refresh and revitalize Broussard’s Main Street and its historic downtown.

The plan includes new additions designed to make the city more walkable and bikeable, like:



ten-foot multi-use pathways

crosswalks

six-foot sidewalks

walking lights and updated traffic light poles

The goal is to make it easier for residents—especially those without cars—to get around while helping to modernize the city to meet its growing population.

City of Broussard

"We nearly doubled in size, since the 2010 census to the 2020 census and we have continued that trajectory in growth ever since then,” said Mayor Ray Bourque.

Along with making the city accessible, a complete redo of its water infrastructure has also been in the works.

“How we started on this project was about our aging infrastructure. Old water lines, old waste water lines, and crumbling sidewalks they just needed to be addressed,” he says.

KATC stopped by BJ’s Sandwich Shop on Morgan Ave, where the final phase of the city’s plan will be.

Ross Murphree, with the shop, says the changes are long overdue.

“Downtown Broussard has a lot of charm but it's certainly time for a little pep up," Murphree tells KATC.

KATC

For businesses like BJ’s, the master plan's beautification and upgrades could bring more foot traffic, revenue, and even new residents.

“Just thankful they've supported us in Downtown Broussard for almost 30 years. We love what they’re doing, and we’re happy to see what the future holds,” Murphree said.

The next and final phase of the project is set to start in January and is expected to take 18 months to two years to complete.

If you want to read in full detail about the City of Broussard Main Street Corridor Master Plan, click here.

