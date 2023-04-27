It's Time to Cast Your Ballot for the Acadia Parish Library Tax Renewal

It's that time of year again. Time to cast your ballot on whether you are for or against the Acadia Parish Library Tax renewal.

According to Claire Dore, Director of the Acadia Parish Library, this is the only tax that provides funding for every library branch in the parish.

Dore also said there will not be an increase to the tax payments residents are already paying.

"If you vote yes, we'll continue to offer those services," Dore said. "That tax will continue to be collected, it's not a new tax. It's a renewal of one that's already there and you can continue to take in all of those advantages of having these services within your community."

If it weren't for the Acadia Parish Library Tax, Dore said programs like Summer Reading for kids, painting classes for seniors and access to databases may not be available.

"The most important one is books—That's where our book budget comes from," Dore said. "Books take up the majority of our budget and then our buildings take up the majority to fund turning the lights on, turning the air conditioner on, the Internet, the computers, what have you."

Hiram Clement was born in Jennings, but re-located to Houston. Clement said he still takes the drive from Houston to Crowley because he enjoys spending time in the Acadia Parish Library.

"This is probably one of the best selections of genealogy books, collections, etc. in this part of the state" Clement said. "Other libraries like Lake Charles and Lafayette they're not quite as good as Crowley's."

For any questions regarding voting, please visit The Acadia Parish Clerk of Court website, here Registrar of Voters | Acadia Parish Clerk of Court.