"It shows a lot. It shows that people care:" Free lunches for Elton residents

A free meal can go a long way.

That's the message volunteers and city officials in Elton are trying to spread throughout the community.

Nearly 100 free, plate lunches were prepared and distributed to residents across Elton on Tuesday at the Beulah Davis Community Center.

While Elton is home to one grocery store (Mr. T's Meat market and Deli), volunteer chefs like Charles Laverne feel compelled to give back.

"It just makes me want to do more," Laverne said. "More people means more food!"

Laverne said in addition to working for the Allen Parish Council on Aging, he's passionate about to helping people from all walks of life, particularly seniors.

"People who are really over 70 and like 75, they don't want to cut the stove on and leave the stove on and all of that," Laverne said. "So, a meal that's hot and ready [comes in handy]...you'll have a nice, hot, meal and you'll go to sleep after that, depending on what time you eat it."

Seniors like 81-year-old Comello Gobert, said he's thankful for the resources in his community.

Gobert told KATC his daughter does all of his grocery shopping for him, but there's nothing like a complimentary, home-cooked meal.

"They usually have turkey necks, rice and gravy, maybe ground meat with spaghetti, cornbread, it's good," Gobert said.

While the plate lunches were prepared for residents to grab them and go, some visitors like Robert Joubert said he was looking forward to sharing a meal with his mother.

"It goes pretty far," Joubert said. "I mean, it shows a lot...it shows that people care."

If you or someone you know would like a free plate lunch, please visit the Beulah Davis Community Center on Tuesdays.

Lunches are served at 3 o'clock, while supplies last.