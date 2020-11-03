In the middle of storm recovery, early voting increased in Jeff Davis Parish

Thanks to early voting, a record number of people have already cast their ballots.

In Jeff Davis Parish 7,236 voted early. It's an increase compared to 2016, which had 1,947 early voters.

While both hurricanes Laura and Delta impacted the area, it didn't stop voters from going to the polls and casting their ballots early.

" I think people are putting their best foot forward to make sure their voices are heard," Tim Guinn said. Guinn is one of of more than 7,000 who voted early in Jeff Davis Parish. It's something he does every year.

"I do early vote because I don't know where I'm going to be at on a Tuesday or on an vote day, so I try to early vote, " he said.

This year he's also dealing with damage from both hurricanes Laura and Delta to his home.

"Laura gave me a little roof issues. Once Laura compromised my roof, Delta took the rest or took the majority back off of it," Guinn said. "They were both hard on our community, but we seem to get through it."

With storm recovery likely to be an issue elected officials will have to address for months, and even years Guinn says his vote is all the more important right now.

"We're working to try and get it back to normal again," Guinn said. "Everybody needs to go out and vote. It's a very important election people need to go out and do their part."

A large turnout is expected on election day.