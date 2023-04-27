Iberia Parish School Board Proposes a 62-Million-Dollar 'Capital Improvement Plan'

Residents in Iberia Parish are casting their vote on a 62-million-dollar bond to finance Iberia Parish Schools this Saturday.

This proposition is part of the "Capital Improvement Plan," designed to fund improvement projects for students and their classrooms.

Heath Hulin, Superintendent of Iberia Parish Schools said the bonds will be funded by property taxes.

"This is an existing bond, it's a renewal," Hulin said. "If it passes, there will be no increase to the existing mileages that we collect in Iberia Parish and there will be no increase to property taxes to the voters."

Instead, the bond is intended to enhance school projects that increase technology and help improve safety measures.

"We're looking at increasing our technology," Hulin said. "We're looking at increasing the safety and security of all our schools and expanding and refurbishing facilities in order to make sure that our kids have a great place to learn."

According to Jennifer Regard, Principal of the Iberia Parish Career Board, safety is first and foremost.

"Detection systems, as well as the huge undertaking of one of our schools that are in an area that is becoming a little less safe for our students is important, given the world that we live in today," Regard said.

Regard also said the Iberia Parish Career Center is in dire need of expansion and renovation.

"We're in this building here, built in the 1960s," Regard said. "We have maxed out capacity...from electricity, to ventilation systems to my welding department...We've maxed out our abilities in this building."

Any Iberia residents interested in voting can visit the Registrars of Voters between 8:30 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening, starting on Saturday.

