Lily Pads Removed from The Bayou Teche

Some New Iberia homeowners said they are feeling relief after experts from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), unclogged The Bayou Teche.

David LeBlanc, Biology Manager for the aquatic department at LDWF said the East portion of New Iberia is known for its increased vegetation and the fallen trees from the tornado in December did not help with this problem.

"We generally treat The Bayou Teche on a yearly basis," LeBlanc said. "The Franklin and Centerville area has a dead end and it doesn't flush some of the floating vegetation out."

LeBlanc said The Bayou is typically worse in the St. Mary Parish area, where the waterway gets almost completely covered by hyacinth.

Experts said those living along The Bayou can now enjoy a scenic view because the area is cleared and is also being treated by herbicides.