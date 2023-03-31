Hospice organizations coming together to celebrate life

Heart of Hospice will host their 9th annual Butterfly Release: A Celebration of Life at Veterans Park in Lafayette.

The event will take place on April 22nd from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be food, activities for the kids, and the the release of the butterflies.

A butterfly can be reserved for $20 by calling (337) 295-2467.

This event will give people who have lost a loved one, they do not have to be part of the hospice family, have a chance to honor that person.

"What I love is watching the children," Rachelle Brown, bereavement coordinator for Heart of Hospice, said. "When they release the butterfly they say 'there's Grandma or there's Grandpa.' I've had others tell me that when they see butterflies they think of their loved one; the same way people talk about cardinals."