Horses are prone to heat stress

While you're making plans to cool yourself down during 100-degree temperatures, don't forget about horses too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the body temperature of an adult horse should be between 37.5 and 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Similar to people, experts warn excessive heat can cause heat stroke or brain damage for horses.

That's why Elton horse owner Peter Bryant said he goes above and beyond to keep his horses cool.

"[You have to] wash them and make sure they have plenty of fresh water," Bryant said.

Bryant has been raising, training and riding horses for more than 25 years.

Now, he spends quality time with his children by teaching them how to keep their horses healthy and happy, despite the rising temperatures.

"They’re beautiful animals," Bryant said. "When you ride, it’s relaxing. You have fun!"

In addition to providing fresh water and electrolytes to his horses, Bryant also recommends staying on top of their shots.

"I give them their yearly shots, which is a medicine that prevents them from getting anything," Bryant said.