History in the baking: A set of twins use a homemade recipe when making a King Cake

Two brothers Billy and Denny Guilbeaux grew up in the Lafayette area, so they experienced almost everything about the season. There is one memory that stands out when it comes to this time of year.

“My dad had a bakery, “said Denny Guilbeaux. “I remember sitting on top of the store and watching the parade.”

Sitting on top of the store wasn’t the only thing on their mind. They wanted to follow in their dad's footsteps and own a bakery.

“Baking was something was in us,” said Billy Guilbeaux. “We pick pecans and sell them to stores. Pick Figs and ask our dad to help us make pies. We always wanted to make something and sell it.”

A book had been passed down for generations. Denny got his hands on it and put his own Mardi Gras spin on it.

“I was looking at the book and found a sweet dough recipe, Denny Guilbeaux said. “I took it, and I tweaked it to a homemade dough. I think it's better than the cake mix.”