HB 495: Dividing some in the medical community

Matthew Hargrave said that without the help of Mark deClouet he does not know where he would be today.

"It's meant everything to me," Hargrave said. "I'm doing a lot better now. I'm 60 days clean."

DeClouet is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. He has worked with Hargrave for a little over two months.

"I was addicted to heroin," Hargrave said. "I was just sitting on my couch everyday not doing anything for the past three or four years. I found Mark and he helped me out a lot."

But Hargrave is not the only person deClouet has helped. DeClouet commutes back and forth from Lafayette to Alexandria to offer those services. His Lafayette clinic opened during the pandemic.

During that time, the state eased rules that required nurses to collaborate with physicians.

"In this area we're the only clinic that provides a lifesaving drug, insurance accepted, in a 60-mile radius, and 67 people got access to that level of care like that," deClouet said. "It's fair to say that we saved a good number of lives because of that."

deClouet said what he does is no different from what other nurse practitioners across the state have done.

He said he is offering care that his patients may have a hard time getting elsewhere.

"The majority of all of Louisiana is an access to care problem," deClouet said. "Try finding a primary care provider in Lafayette, right now, that accepts Medicaid and who is willing to do an initial evaluation for entry into the practice--you're talking weeks, maybe months. You'd be hard pressed to find one who would see you in 30 days."

Currently, deClouet is collaborating with a doctor; someone he can call on if he has questions about treatment.

He said he does not mind doing that because health care is a team effort.

But added, the collaboration rule sometimes holds him back from doing his job.

"There are more than one way to solve problems and this is one of them," deClouet said. "It's working in a number of states across the country, and we should jump on board."

If passed, House Bill 495 would give full practicing authority for advanced practice registered nurses. This means they would no longer need to collaborate with a physician to practice.

"We're in rural Louisiana," Kathy Baldridge, president of the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners, said. "I'm in Alexandria and work in an indigent care clinic. This is a place where citizens with no insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare come. We have people that drive more than two hours to be seen; that is not access to care. Access to care means timely, convenient in your community, and quality care."

Baldridge said she has heard from colleagues about the challenges they face when trying to develop collaborative relationships.

Among the problems is high costs and doctors being available only by phone.

