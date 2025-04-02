Haseya's New Beginnings: A Beacon of Hope for Stray Dogs in Rayne

Haseya's New Beginnings, a no-kill animal rescue in Rayne has rescued over 1,300 dogs within the Rayne city limits.

Recently, a surgery building was donated to Haseya's New Beginnings by veterinarian Joe Stark to assist the rescue in controlling the population of stray dogs. This new facility will mark a significant step forward in their mission to help animals in need.

Tanya Brown, the director of Haseya's New Beginnings, shared exciting news about the upcoming surgical services.

“Now we will have an actual facility here. Once we’re up and running, we will be able to offer low-cost neuter services for cats and dogs in town. Previously, these services were limited to our shelter dogs,” she explained.

KATC had the chance to peek inside the 40x8 surgery building, which is still a work in progress but already features a surgery table. Joe Stark explained via FaceTime how his passion for veterinary care led him to support Haseya's.

“They are open to adapting to changes, both medical and shelter-related. They seem very progressive, and that’s why we knew they were the right shelter to partner with,” he noted.

Thanks to a generous benefactor, Joe's non-profit organization, Bark, was able to fund the creation of a mobile surgical unit and this new surgical suite at Haseya's.

While exploring the shelter, there were many playful rescue dogs. Many of these lovable pups were overflowing with energy, although Tanya observed that they often face challenges adjusting to their new environment.

“When they first get brought here, especially owner surrenders, they can be scared and won’t eat for a couple of days. They're often pacing back-and-forth for their owners, and it’s heartbreaking,” she shared.

Haseya's also provides owner surrender services, aiming to reduce the number of dogs abandoned and subsequently increasing the stray dog population. Tanya invites local residents to consider this option instead of leaving dogs to fend for themselves.

“You can fill out a form, and we’ll go through a few details to see if we can take your dog in, provided we have room,” she explained.

As a non-profit organization, Haseya's New Beginnings is always on the lookout for volunteers. If you want to volunteer, you can contact Haseya's New Beginnings for opportunities.

In these challenging times, Haseya's New Beginnings stands as a vital resource for our community's furry friends. Through compassion, dedication, and community support, they continue to make a difference in the lives of many animals in Rayne.