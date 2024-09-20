Happening this weekend in Acadiana

3rd Annual Louisiana Okra, Music, & Arts Festival – Lafayette Parish
- Where: The Historic Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette
- When: Sunday, 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- What: Enjoy a family-friendly festival celebrating Louisiana culture with food, music, vendors, African drumming, storytelling, and more! Special performances by Dr. Boogie Live and Donna Angelle & The Zydeco Posse. Lawn chairs and ice chests are welcome (no glass bottles).
- For More Information: Click Here
Bayou Teche Fest – Iberia Parish
- Where: Bouligny Plaza, New Iberia
- When: Saturday, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- What: A celebration of all things Teche, featuring wooden boats, classic cars, food trucks, and live entertainment.
- For More Information: Contact New Iberia City Hall
National Seat Check Saturday – Vermilion Parish
- Where: Boys and Girls Club, Abbeville
- When: Saturday, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- What: A child safety event focusing on car seat safety, including demonstrations on proper booster seat and seatbelt use. Experts will be available to install car seats for free.
- For More Information: Click Here
Kids’ Day – Acadia Parish
- Where: Crowley Main Street
- When: Saturday, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- What: A fun-filled event featuring vendors, activities, and a gaming truck for kids. This event also highlights the progress and preservation of the neighborhood.
- For More Information: Contact Crowley Main Street