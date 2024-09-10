Ground Force Humanitarian Aid prepares to help neighbors during tropical weather

With Francine expected to make landfall, Ground Force Humanitarian Aid is preparing its trailers to help neighbors who may experience rough times.

Rob Gaudet, president of Ground Force Humanitarian Aid, gathered volunteers to prepare for tropical weather that is expected to impact neighbors. Rob and volunteers are making sure their trailers are stored with supplies and food that neighbors can get at the Ground Force Humanitarian Aid safe camp.

"Safe camp is a place in a parking lot that citizens can come for supplies, food and get all the things they need to go back into their homes,” Gaudet said.

Gaudet told me they are always looking for a few more hands to help out.

“We pick a high visibility area in an intersection where people can see it and we have a very bright tent and it’s not only about helping in the community, but it’s about attracting volunteers," Gaudet explained. "We have a platform that makes it really easy for community groups to get involved with us.”

Gaudet believes people should be neighborly and check on each other at a time like this.

“Knock on your golden-age citizens' door and check on them, make sure that they are preparing properly, make sure that their home is ready, help each other out," Gaudet said. "We have a lot of technology in this world and it’s important to connect us, but sometimes we need to put the phone down and go knock on doors and meet the ones that really need the help.”

Gaudet says regardless of age, it’s important to be prepared during tropical weather.

“Never underestimate what this is like. It’s easy to say, well, it’s not gonna be that bad, but you cannot underestimate it Better to be prepared than sorry,” Gaudet explained.

For any residents in need of help from Ground Force Humanitarian Aid, you can visit their website at https://gocajunnavy.org/