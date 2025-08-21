Grant Helps Boosts Security Enhancements at Schools Across Acadiana

Thirteen schools in Jeff Davis Parish have received funding from the Louisiana Center for Schools to implement physical improvements to their campuses. Among the recipients is Lacassine High School, where administrators are prioritizing safety through the use of these grant funds.

Principal Rhoda Corkran of Lacassine High School emphasized that enhanced campus security is a central focus for her team.

“We want to buy more cameras and make sure we can monitor our campus in all areas,” Corkran said. Corkran explained that with the number of individuals who enter the campus daily, being able to effectively monitor both interior and exterior spaces is crucial for maintaining a safe environment.

“Lots of different people coming every day, it's definitely about students. They are our number one priority. It is our job to educate them and keep them safe,” she noted. “But I also have lots of adults here, teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, and office staff... It's my job to keep them safe as well.”

In addition to surveillance upgrades, Lacassine High School plans to install additional fencing around the property and introduce other physical safety measures.

“We also want screens so it will be a physical barrier, but it’s also for privacy so people from the road won’t be able to see who’s easily moving around in school,” Corkran explained. “We're also gonna buy emergency classroom kits with the money, so each classroom, as well as the library, cafeteria, and gyms, will have an emergency classroom kit. It is a bucket that will be filled with emergency supplies.”

Corkran stressed the importance of making parents feel secure about sending their children to school.

“Whether that is school, daycare, or church, when they’re not at their home, parents worry about kids,” she said. “I want our parents to be able to bring their kids to Lacassine High School and not worry so much. I want them to know that our school is safe. I want them to know it’s secure, and that we can monitor any students, staff, or visitors that come to Lacassine High School.”

Corkran expressed her appreciation for the grant and her commitment to using the funds to make the school a safer place for everyone.

