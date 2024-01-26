Grand Prairie Family Rescued from High Waters: A Tale of Survival

Grand Praire, La- "I knew it was going to rain, and I knew our roads flooded, but I wasn't expecting all of it to happen later," said Leslie Doucet,"

But that was not the case; instead, the worst happened.

"It started at 6:00a.m, and it was at our mailbox; you could barely see the mailbox," said Doucet.

What would happen next would put the family on the edge.

"An hour later, it was up the driveway, in the yard almost to the house," said Doucet.

Her children were filled with fear.

"We were getting scared and stuff, so we went back inside," said Madison Doucet, Leslie Doucet's daugther.

The water was too high to escape on their own

"I have a minivan; I can't get out so someone told me to call high water rescue," said Doucet

At first, the Sheriff's Office tried to travel through the highwaters in another truck, but because of the ditches overflowing with water and reaching their doorway, it was too dangerous, and they had to back out.

"They got here they showed up and they tried to go back there with a three quater ton truck and they couldn't; They got to the culvert and it was half way up their doors and they just had to just backout. One of the ladies taking the picture was shocked at how high the water was," said Doucet.

But after several minutes, they returned using a vehicle they call Big Joe to help the family and their pet bunnies escape high water.

"They got us out," said Doucet

This is not the first time Leslie Doucet and her family have had to deal with flooding; their home flooded in 2016.

"It was even higher in 2016; we had 9 inches of water get inside our house; we have a coulee, we have drainage, and when it's too much water, it backs up," said Doucet.

Now, this family is thankful for the deputies and their unwavering sacrifice.

"Thank you so much for coming and not giving up; I am so happy you came, and thank you so much. I can't express how happy I am that you came and helped us out. You made us feel very safe that night; thank you so much," said Madison.

The family has returned safely to their home, and the water has since receded. Their home was spared, and they did not get any water inside.