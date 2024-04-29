Grammy award winning singer showcases her culture at Festival International

Oumou Sangaré, a Grammy award winning singer, closed out Festival International with a concert that the community enjoyed. Sangaré's music emphasizes women’s rights, and the empowerment of women. Sangaré says being able to share her culture through music is important to her.

“I’m proud to come and share my culture in the raw form, it’s so rich that we have to showcase it," Sangaré said. "I’ve been able to share this all around the world, Australia, Canada, Europe, so many different places.”

Sangaré says she’s proud of her African culture because it’s the foundation of many music genres.

“African culture, especially in my country is so rich," Sangaré said. "All of the music they find around the world such as reggae, blues, jazz.. it all has African roots. It’s inspired by Africa.”

Sangaré explains even though her culture inspired her to show case her music, she comes from a family of musician.

“What started my music career is that I come from an artistic family, my grandmother was a big star,” Sangaré said.

Sangaré has been performing since a little girl, she told me she loves interacting with the audience.

“I love communicating with the audience spiritually,” Sangaré said,

Sangaré told me she will continue showcasing her music and culture around the world.