Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins is sparking controversy following a racial social media rant on Wednesday.

In a since deleted Tweet, Higgins called Haiti the "nastiest country" in the Western Hemisphere.

He also wrote, "All these thugs better get their mind right and their (expletive) out of our country before January 20."

KATC reached out to Higgins' communications team for comment. However, we have not received a response.