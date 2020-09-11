Good Morning Acadiana Poll

This morning we are asking viewers if they think protocols set by officials will make the football season safer this year.

The past several months we've seen sports slowly return during the pandemic, but the sports world has seen changes similar to what we've seen in our daily lives.

This weekend the New Orleans Saints and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will kickoff their 2020 seasons.

But some states are eliminating tailgating, limiting fan capacity, and requiring masks for fans this year.

Players and coaches are adjusting to different guidelines as well such as COVID-19 testing, social distancing on the sidelines, playing games without fans, and the possibility of a shortened season.

Do you think guidelines such as these will make the season safer?

